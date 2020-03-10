Moscow Mayor Bans All Mass Events in Capital Until April 10 Over Coronavirus Threat

Mass events in Moscow, gathering more than 5,000 participants, will be canceled until April 10 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according a decree posted on Tuesday on the website of the mayor of the capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Mass events in Moscow, gathering more than 5,000 participants, will be canceled until April 10 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according a decree posted on Tuesday on the website of the mayor of the capital.

"To ban until April 10, 2020, the holding of sports, entertainment, public and other mass events in the capital involving more than 5,000 people," the decree signed by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin says.