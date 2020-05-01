Moscow Mayor Believes Situation With Coronavirus in Moscow Stabilized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The situation with coronavirus in Moscow has stabilized, judging by the dynamics of new cases in the past 5-7 days, and there is a feeling that Moscow has reached its peak, the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Thursday.

"If you look day by day, the last five-six-seven days, you get the feeling that the situation has stabilized. Every day there are 2,500-3,000 new cases. There is no growth when one day it is 3,000 and 5,000 the next day and 6,000 the day after.

It's a good feeling that we have reached some plateau of incidence, the peak, and then we will only see a decline," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow is not even halfway through the epidemic and only a quarter of the distance has been left behind, the mayor said.

The overwhelming majority of Muscovites abide by the regime of self-isolation, but the possibility of lifting restrictions in Moscow will be considered after the May holidays if there is a positive trend, he said.