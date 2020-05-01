UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Believes Situation With Coronavirus In Moscow Stabilized

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Moscow Mayor Believes Situation With Coronavirus in Moscow Stabilized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The situation with coronavirus in Moscow has stabilized, judging by the dynamics of new cases in the past 5-7 days, and there is a feeling that Moscow has reached its peak, the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Thursday.

"If you look day by day, the last five-six-seven days, you get the feeling that the situation has stabilized. Every day there are 2,500-3,000 new cases. There is no growth when one day it is 3,000 and 5,000 the next day and 6,000 the day after.

It's a good feeling that we have reached some plateau of incidence, the peak, and then we will only see a decline," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow is not even halfway through the epidemic and only a quarter of the distance has been left behind, the mayor said.

The overwhelming majority of Muscovites abide by the regime of self-isolation, but the possibility of lifting restrictions in Moscow will be considered after the May holidays if there is a positive trend, he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Holidays May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

41 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

56 minutes ago

Action against illegal profiteering continued in c ..

2 minutes ago

US Army Conducts Third Successful Test of Precisio ..

2 minutes ago

Canada's Economy Faces Biggest Ever Contraction Am ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.