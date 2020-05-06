UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor: Big Coronavirus Numbers Mean More Tests Being Done

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:43 PM

The increase in the coronavirus cases means that more tests are being done and not that the infections is spreading more, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The increase in the coronavirus cases means that more tests are being done and not that the infections is spreading more, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday.

"The dynamic that we see in the increased number of recorded infections does not indicate directly the increase in the spread of the infection. It means that there are many tests and more infections being recorded," the mayor said.

