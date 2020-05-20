Moscow Mayor Calls for Cautiousness Even Amid Falling Daily Increases in COVID-19 Cases

The Russian capital's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has fallen to the previous month's level, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday, calling for cautiousness due to the continuing hospitalizations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Russian capital's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has fallen to the previous month's level, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday, calling for cautiousness due to the continuing hospitalizations.

Moscow's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has fallen below 3,000 for the first time since April 29, with the city confirming 2,699 new cases over the past 24 hours.

"The number of people admitted to our hospitals has returned to the level registered a month ago. The figures that we register on May 20 are quite the same as those of April 20," Sobyanin said at a meeting of the Russian government's COVID-19 response coordinating council.

However, around 1,000 people are being admitted to hospitals with severe symptoms daily, the mayor added.

"When we plan our next steps, we should understand that we are still on the high prevalence stage and have many seriously ill people," Sobyanin warned.

He also praised Moscow residents for complying with the requirement to wear masks and gloves amid the outbreak.

"Over the past week, we have achieved that 95-98 percent of people traveling by metro respect this regime, and 93 percent respect it in trade [facilities]. This is nice when residents take care of protecting themselves and others. Control should continue," Sobyanin added.