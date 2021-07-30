Moscow Mayor Cancels Mandatory Gloves in Public Places

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on Friday canceling the mandatory wearing of gloves on transport, in shops and other public places, with the mask mandate remaining in force with a record high COVID-19-linked mortality rate recorded in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on Friday canceling the mandatory wearing of gloves on transport, in shops and other public places, with the mask mandate remaining in force with a record high COVID-19-linked mortality rate recorded in Russia.

"Today, I signed a decree on the cancellation of mandatory gloves on transport, in shops and other public spaces. In the meantime, wearing masks for respiratory protection still remains compulsory," Sobyanin wrote on his personal website.

The mask mandate will remain in effect as the main barrier to viral spreading until the number of cases reaches a minimum, the mayor added.

In recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 infections halved and the hospitalization rate decreased 1.6 times compared to the spike in late June, the official said.

However, the mortality rate has hit new highs. On Thursday, Russia registered 799 coronavirus-related deaths, an all-time record, for the third time in less than a month. The same number of fatalities were reported on July 16 and July 24.