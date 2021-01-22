UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Considers Unauthorized Rallies On January 23 Illegal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Moscow Mayor Considers Unauthorized Rallies on January 23 Illegal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that he considered it illegal to hold an unauthorized rally on Saturday.

"On January 23, calls for an illegal mass action are being disseminated. I consider it unacceptable," Sobyanin said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

He also called the attempts of mass involvement of minors in the illegal action cynical and urged not to succumb to them.

More Stories From World

