UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor: Covid-19 Vaccination Begins, 5,000 People Signed Up In 5 Hours

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Moscow Mayor: Covid-19 Vaccination Begins, 5,000 People Signed Up in 5 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Moscow has launched vaccination against the coronavirus by opening up online registration, and 5,000 people have signed up in the first five hours, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday.

"In the first five hours, 5,000 people have signed up for vaccination ” teachers, doctors, social service workers, those who risk their health and their life more than anyone right now," the mayor said.

Related Topics

Moscow Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

11 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

17 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

17 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

18 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

19 minutes ago

Action against violators of corona SOPs in faisala ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.