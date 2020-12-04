Moscow Mayor: Covid-19 Vaccination Begins, 5,000 People Signed Up in 5 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Moscow has launched vaccination against the coronavirus by opening up online registration, and 5,000 people have signed up in the first five hours, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday.

"In the first five hours, 5,000 people have signed up for vaccination ” teachers, doctors, social service workers, those who risk their health and their life more than anyone right now," the mayor said.