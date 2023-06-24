Open Menu

Moscow Mayor Declares Counterterrorist Operation In City

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Saturday that a counterterrorist operation had been declared in Moscow and that the situation was complicated.

"Dear citizens, a counterterrorist operation has been declared in Moscow. The situation is complicated," Sobyanin wrote on social media.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

