Moscow Mayor Designates June 15-19 as Non-Working Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday said that he signed a decree under which June 15-19 will be no-working days with wages intact.

"To stop the increase in [COVID-19] incidence and save people's lives, today I signed a decree providing for non-working days from June 15 to 19, 2021, with the preservation of wages for employees," Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

According to the mayor, the decision on the "extended weekend" in Moscow, which will last nine days - from June 12-20 � concerns enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership.

The initiative, however, does not apply to organizations that are critically important for ensuring the functioning of urban infrastructure, as well as to enterprises of the defense industry, such as Rosatom, Roscosmos, and some other strategic industries.�