Moscow Mayor Explains Use of QR Codes for COVID-19 Status by High Fraud Resistance

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) - Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Saturday that the city's decision to use QR codes for verifying citizens' COVID-19 status, including their vaccination history and PCR results, was driven by the fact that this method carried less fraud risks.

"Why not paper [certificate]? Go online and see how many frauds are out there promising to get you a paper certificate within several hours. Also, they do not use paper certificates anywhere in the world," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Amid the tightening of restrictions in the Russian capital following a splash of cases last week, the mayor said that vaccination should be a prerequisite of being able to go to cafes and restaurants as it is the only verified method of protection against COVID-19.

"PCR is not a protection. A person with a PCR test result does not have protection against anything," Sobyanin said.

Meanwhile, Moscow's public transport continues to work as usual, but requires that passengers abide by the safety instructions, the mayor noted.

"The [public] transport continues working. At the same time, when entering the transport, one has to put on a face mask and gloves. And not only when one enters the subway but throughout the entire trip," he said.

Last week, the Moscow authorities ordered certain categories of workers, such as medical practitioners and those in services, to get vaccinated. Starting Monday, bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve only clients with a certificate of vaccination or a fresh negative PCR test result.

All information on vaccination and testing from across Russia gets registered in the single e-government portal, where citizens can download their personal data as a QR code and use it to access restaurants or confirm their COVID-19 status as required.