Moscow Mayor Extends Pass Regime Until June 14, But Gives Some Relief From June 1

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 10:51 PM

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on the extension of self-isolation, pass regime and other restrictive measures, which were introduced in the city to constraint COVID-19 spread, until June 14, but some of restrictions will be eased from June 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on the extension of self-isolation, pass regime and other restrictive measures, which were introduced in the city to constraint COVID-19 spread, until June 14, but some of restrictions will be eased from June 1.

"To prohibit holding of sports, entertainment, public and other public events in Moscow through June 14," the mayor's decree says.

However, the second stage of easing coronavirus-related restrictions will start on June 1, with many trade and service enterprises will resuming work, Sobyanin said.

"On June 1, 2020, we will begin the second stage of easing restrictions, under which many trade and service enterprises will resume work, and the city's residents will be able to go for walks, albeit with restrictions," the mayor said in his blog.

