Moscow Mayor Extends Restrictions For Service Industry Until May 31

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:17 PM

Moscow will keep restrictions for the service industry, cultural and sport venues, educational institutions until May 31, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Moscow will keep restrictions for the service industry, cultural and sport venues, educational institutions until May 31, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

Manufacturing and construction sites will be allowed to reopen on May 12.

Businesses and organizations that have been allowed to reopen should send home employees with signs of respiratory infections or fever.

Masks and gloves will become obligatory on May 12 in stores, on public transport, and taxi.

"The more successful the first stage of easing the restrictions is, the likelier it is that we can after a while move on to a second and further stages," Sobyanin said in his blog.

If the epidemiological situation gets worse, the restrictions may be reinstated, the mayor said.

