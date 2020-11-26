Moscow Mayor Extends 'Stay Home' Recommendation for Residents Aged 65+ to January 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Thursday that recommendations for Moscow residents aged over 65 and those with chronic diseases to stay at home would be extended to January 15, as well as the order for employers to send to work from home at least 30 percent of staffers amid the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases.

The measures were due to expire on November 29. Sobyanin noted, in his personal blog, that the situation remains tough, although both hospitalizations growth and pneumonia cases growth were more dramatic in October.

"However, it is still too early to say that incidence rate has started decreasing. The healthcare system still has a very high load. Experts believe there is no need to introduce additional restrictions, while canceling the measures that are currently in place would be a premature decision.

Therefore, .... today I signed a decree, under which Muscovites aged over 65 and citizens with chronic conditions should still stay at home, and enterprises and organizations must ensure work from home for at least 30 percent of their staffers until January 15, 2021," Sobyanin said.

Recreational centers for children will remain closed until January 15 as well.

"At the same time, industrial enterprises, businesses, shops and the service sector continue operation. Thanks to the introduced measures, we are still able to avoid the toughest spring scenario of the pandemic, with total lockdowns and closures," Sobyanin added, calling on Moscow residents to not to put their health at risk.