UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Lift Self-Isolation For Senior Citizens, People With Chronic Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Moscow Mayor Lift Self-Isolation for Senior Citizens, People With Chronic Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the obligatory self-isolation for people aged 65 and over, and those suffering from chronic health conditions would be lifted on March 8 in light of the decreasing coronavirus incidence.

COVID-19 incidence keeps falling every week, and many restrictions, which were introduced to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, were lifted, the mayor noted.

"It is now possible to demote obligatory self-isolation for those aged 65+ and people suffering from chronic diseases to a recommendation, and to unblock social travel cards ... The decision enters into force starting March 8, 2021," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

Related Topics

Moscow March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

27 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

31 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

35 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

46 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

46 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.