Moscow Mayor Lifts Ban on Night Operation of Restaurants Amid Receding COVID-19 Incidence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin lifted on Wednesday the restrictions on night operation of restaurants and clubs, and also canceled the mandatory requirement to send at least 30 percent of staffers to work from home ” it was downgraded to a recommendation amid the decrease in coronavirus incidence.

The coronavirus pandemic is "on the wane," and the Moscow authorities must ensure the fastest possible recovery of the economy, most importantly the severely damaged sectors of the consumer market, the mayor said.

"Starting January 27, 2021, provision of public catering services for citizens will be resumed for the period between 23:00 and 06:00, entertainment events in night clubs, bars, discos, karaoke halls, bowling clubs and kart racing centers are also resumed," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

"The requirement to send at least 30 percent of employees to work from home is no longer mandatory, it will be advisory in nature," the mayor continued.