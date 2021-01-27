UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Lifts Ban On Night Operation Of Restaurants Amid Receding COVID-19 Incidence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Moscow Mayor Lifts Ban on Night Operation of Restaurants Amid Receding COVID-19 Incidence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin lifted on Wednesday the restrictions on night operation of restaurants and clubs, and also canceled the mandatory requirement to send at least 30 percent of staffers to work from home ” it was downgraded to a recommendation amid the decrease in coronavirus incidence.

The coronavirus pandemic is "on the wane," and the Moscow authorities must ensure the fastest possible recovery of the economy, most importantly the severely damaged sectors of the consumer market, the mayor said.

"Starting January 27, 2021, provision of public catering services for citizens will be resumed for the period between 23:00 and 06:00, entertainment events in night clubs, bars, discos, karaoke halls, bowling clubs and kart racing centers are also resumed," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

"The requirement to send at least 30 percent of employees to work from home is no longer mandatory, it will be advisory in nature," the mayor continued.

Related Topics

Moscow January Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung announces â€˜Generation Nextâ€™ as an auth ..

4 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

9 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

10 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.