Moscow Mayor Lifts Self-Isolation for Senior Citizens, People With Chronic Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the obligatory self-isolation for people aged 65 and over, and those suffering from chronic health conditions would be lifted on March 8 in light of the decreasing coronavirus incidence.

COVID-19 incidence keeps falling every week, and many restrictions, which were introduced to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, were lifted, the mayor noted.

"It is now possible to demote obligatory self-isolation for those aged 65+ and people suffering from chronic diseases to a recommendation, and to unblock social travel cards ... The decision enters into force starting March 8, 2021," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

The mayor called on senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions to abstain from unnecessary travel, and not to hesitate to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.