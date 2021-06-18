Moscow Mayor Limits Presence at Entertainment Events to Maximum of 1,000 People

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday new restrictions in light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases: a maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to be present at entertainment events

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday new restrictions in light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases: a maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to be present at entertainment events.

"Our visitors and employees often say that we should not annoy them with restrictions and vaccinations.

Especially after what they see on tv: events, sports, entertainment, walking, etc. We warned everyone: please, be careful and observe the requirements at stadiums and in large concert halls. But there are crowds of jubilant people on dance floors. I did not want to do this, but I have to. Starting today, we will limit presence at entertainment events to a maximum of 1,000 people," Sobyanin said in a statement.