Moscow Mayor: New Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Show Situation Aggravating This Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The number of new coronavirus infections and of hospitalizations showed that the situation was becoming more complicated in the Russian capital at the beginning of the week, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday.

The strict compliance with rules on mask and work or study from home have helped contain the virus, the mayor said in his blog, so the number of the new cases was decreasing over the last two weeks.

"But the situation became motr tense again at the beginning of this week. You can see it by the number of new cases and hospitalizations," Sobyanin said.

The city government extended online learning for high schools by another two weeks, until November 22, according to a decree published Thursday.