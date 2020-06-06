UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Not Ruling Out 'Radical Decisions' On Easing COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Moscow Mayor Not Ruling Out 'Radical Decisions' on Easing COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Positive developments in the situation with the coronavirus epidemic in Moscow continues, and the authorities may make radical decisions on easing restrictions next week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"The period when you can talk about something, how the situation is changing, is seven days. On Monday, we introduced new rules, next Monday we can draw some conclusions. We see that positive developments continue, there are fewer pneumonia cases detected, there are fewer new COVID-19 cases, fewer deaths. More radical decisions to move on [with easing restrictions] can be made next week," the mayor told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

