Moscow Mayor: Number Of COVID-19 Cases Growing, But No Second Wave

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Moscow is seeing increase in new coronavirus cases but there is no second wave in the Russian capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday.

"There is an increase, and a big one.

We can see similar increase in other European cities Madrid has four times what it did in the spring, I believe, London has half the spring number, Vienna has several times more than in the spring, and so on," Sobyanin said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

At the same time, Moscow is not experiencing the second wave, the mayor said.

