Moscow Mayor Opens Largest Coronavirus Clinic In Country

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday opened a new COVID-19 clinic at the the Municipal Clinical Hospital named after O. M. Filatov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday opened a new COVID-19 clinic at the the Municipal Clinical Hospital named after O. M. Filatov.

The hospital has been completely repurposed to treat citizens suspected or diagnosed with having COVID-19.

"We continue reserving beds in Moscow for the fight against the coronavirus.

Today we are launching the biggest clinic to fight with the coronavirus, designed for 1,300 beds. This will be the biggest venue in the country; 2,700 employees, involved in one way or another, will work here. God willing, the full-scale assistance will not be necessary, but if it is required, the Filatov hospital is ready," Sobyanin said.

There are currently 1,036 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, 703 of them in Moscow, according to the Health Ministry.

