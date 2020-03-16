Moscow Mayor Orders 14-Day Isolation at Home for People Arriving From US, EU, UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) People arriving to Moscow from the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom will now be obligated to enter quarantine at home for two weeks, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"The demand to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine at home is applicable to citizens arriving from the US, the UK, the EU member states, Ukraine, Belarus and all the European countries that are not EU members, and to people living together with them," Sobyanin said in a statement.

On March 5, Sobyanin signed a decree on measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. The decree envisioned the need for people to enter a 14-day quarantine at home upon returning from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situations.