Moscow Mayor Orders Self-Isolation at Home for Residents Aged 65+ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Moscow residents aged 65 and more, and all those with chronic conditions should self-isolate at home between Thursday and April 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Moscow residents aged 65 and more, and all those with chronic conditions should self-isolate at home between Thursday and April 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"From March 26 - April 14, 2020, Moscow residents aged 65 and more, and citizens suffering from chronic diseases (diabetes mellitus, bronchial asthma, chronic renal disorder, oncological diseases, and those who have suffered a stroke or a heart attack) are obligated to stay at home. If you work, I ask you not to go to your office," Sobyanin wrote on his personal blog.

The mayor also asked elderly people and people with chronic conditions to avoid visits to any public accommodations, adding they could only visit shops and pharmacies if needed.