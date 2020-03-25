UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Orders Tighter Restrictions Over COVID-19 Starting Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has signed an order to close remaining entertainment facilities and suspend free transportation services for students and the elderly as part of further tightening of restrictions to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

The document orders closure of movie theaters, libraries, culture centers, night clubs, as well as play and leisure centers for kids. It also bans hookah smoking in cafes, bars and restaurants.

In addition, the order completely bans all outdoor and indoor mass events.

The provision of dental services in Moscow has been also suspended, except for emergency treatment.

The authorities also cancel free public transportation services for students and seniors over 65 until April 14. The measure comes after the mayor told people older than 65 to self-isolate starting Thursday.

"The restrictions taking effect today will slow down the spread of the coronavirus infection and will ultimately allow us to cope with it faster," Sobyanin said on his blog.

Russia updated its COVID-19 case count on Wednesday to 658. Moscow and the Moscow Region account for 410 and 41 cases respectively.

