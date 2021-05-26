Moscow Mayor Proposes COVID-Free Zones In Restaurants
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Moscow mayor proposed on Wednesday that restaurants designate coronavirus-free zones for patrons vaccinated against the virus.
"You should create COVID-free zones in restaurants for vaccinated people," Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting with restaurateurs.
He said that tourist travel to the Russian capital had halved since the start of the pandemic, dealing a crushing blow to the hospitality industry.
Entrepreneurs asked the mayor to review coronavirus restrictions. Dine-in services resumed in Moscow last summer and were relaxed further in January to allow nighttime establishments to reopen.