Moscow Mayor Proposes COVID-Free Zones in Restaurants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Moscow mayor proposed on Wednesday that restaurants designate coronavirus-free zones for patrons vaccinated against the virus.

"You should create COVID-free zones in restaurants for vaccinated people," Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting with restaurateurs.

He said that tourist travel to the Russian capital had halved since the start of the pandemic, dealing a crushing blow to the hospitality industry.

Entrepreneurs asked the mayor to review coronavirus restrictions. Dine-in services resumed in Moscow last summer and were relaxed further in January to allow nighttime establishments to reopen.