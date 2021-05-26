UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Proposes COVID-Free Zones In Restaurants

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:38 PM

Moscow Mayor Proposes COVID-Free Zones in Restaurants

The Moscow mayor proposed on Wednesday that restaurants designate coronavirus-free zones for patrons vaccinated against the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Moscow mayor proposed on Wednesday that restaurants designate coronavirus-free zones for patrons vaccinated against the virus.

"You should create COVID-free zones in restaurants for vaccinated people," Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting with restaurateurs.

He said that tourist travel to the Russian capital had halved since the start of the pandemic, dealing a crushing blow to the hospitality industry.

Entrepreneurs asked the mayor to review coronavirus restrictions. Dine-in services resumed in Moscow last summer and were relaxed further in January to allow nighttime establishments to reopen.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia January Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

12 minutes ago

City's traders demand to remove illegal bus termin ..

1 minute ago

'Service at your doorstep' best strategy to resolv ..

1 minute ago

Shaukat pays tribute to KP CM for announcing 25% i ..

1 minute ago

222,007 persons vaccinated against corona

1 minute ago

Accused impersonating as NAB DG arrested

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.