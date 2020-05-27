Moscow Mayor Proposes Opening Non-Food Shops, Allowing Walks, as COVID Situation Improves

All non-food shops could open in Moscow on June 1, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday, noting that the coronavirus situation in the city is not just stabilizing but already improving, and proposing allowing walks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) All non-food shops could open in Moscow on June 1, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday, noting that the coronavirus situation in the city is not just stabilizing but already improving, and proposing allowing walks.

"We propose opening from June 1 not only the entire food trade but all the non-food trade as well," Sobyanin told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Second, opening part of consumer services, which do not envision a long personal contact: laundries, dry cleaners, repair shops and so on," Sobyanin added.

The mayor went on to say that Moscow residents could also be allowed to have walks.

"It is very much important to have a possibility to leave home, to have a walk in the street, in a public garden, in a park, and so on ... We propose doing it in a test mode, creating a schedule that will say when people living in a certain house can have a walk," Sobyanin said.