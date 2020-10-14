UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says 1-5 Grade Pupils Return To School Oct 19, Elder Students Study From Home

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Moscow Mayor Says 1-5 Grade Pupils Return to School Oct 19, Elder Students Study From Home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Wednesday that elementary and 5th grade pupils would return to schools on October 19 after the extended holidays, while elder students would be studying from home during the next two weeks.

In late September, Sobyanin announced that the school holidays in Moscow would be extended and held simultaneously in all the schools from October 5-18. The measure was introduced to contain the spreading of the coronavirus infection. The mayor noted that it had proven efficient, with the stare of children among all the coronavirus patients decreasing from 19 percent to 11 percent in the past few days.

"On Monday, October 19, 2020, 1-5 grade pupils return to schools and resume the full-time mode of study, while 6-11 grade students will be studying remotely during the following two weeks," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

The mayor specified that transport cards of 1-5 grade pupils would be unlocked, while free-of-charge travel of other school children would remain suspended.

Moscow's further education establishments will suspend operation from October 19 - November 1.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Holidays September October November 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 m ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Press: What makes the UAE such a good place to ..

22 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Costa Ric ..

22 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.