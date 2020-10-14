Moscow Mayor Says 1-5 Grade Pupils Return to School Oct 19, Elder Students Study From Home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Wednesday that elementary and 5th grade pupils would return to schools on October 19 after the extended holidays, while elder students would be studying from home during the next two weeks.

In late September, Sobyanin announced that the school holidays in Moscow would be extended and held simultaneously in all the schools from October 5-18. The measure was introduced to contain the spreading of the coronavirus infection. The mayor noted that it had proven efficient, with the stare of children among all the coronavirus patients decreasing from 19 percent to 11 percent in the past few days.

"On Monday, October 19, 2020, 1-5 grade pupils return to schools and resume the full-time mode of study, while 6-11 grade students will be studying remotely during the following two weeks," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

The mayor specified that transport cards of 1-5 grade pupils would be unlocked, while free-of-charge travel of other school children would remain suspended.

Moscow's further education establishments will suspend operation from October 19 - November 1.