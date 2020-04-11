Moscow Mayor Says All COVID-19 Test Results Must Be Digitized, Added to Single Database

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) All coronavirus test results should be digitized and included in a single database, even if they were taken at private laboratories, otherwise, they will be banned from this work, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Sobyanin visited the medical laboratory of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care in Moscow.

According to the mayor, all the test results should be digitized and added to a single information system.

"Even if private laboratories do the tests, they must compulsorily fill in the data. If they don't do this, then they will be banned from this work," Sobyanin said.

He thanked the laboratory staff, who work around the clock.

"Our victory [over the coronavirus] depends in many respects on their professionalism, accuracy, efficiency," Sobyanin added.