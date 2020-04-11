UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says All COVID-19 Test Results Must Be Digitized, Added To Single Database

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Moscow Mayor Says All COVID-19 Test Results Must Be Digitized, Added to Single Database

All coronavirus test results should be digitized and included in a single database, even if they were taken at private laboratories, otherwise, they will be banned from this work, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) All coronavirus test results should be digitized and included in a single database, even if they were taken at private laboratories, otherwise, they will be banned from this work, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Sobyanin visited the medical laboratory of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care in Moscow.

According to the mayor, all the test results should be digitized and added to a single information system.

"Even if private laboratories do the tests, they must compulsorily fill in the data. If they don't do this, then they will be banned from this work," Sobyanin said.

He thanked the laboratory staff, who work around the clock.

"Our victory [over the coronavirus] depends in many respects on their professionalism, accuracy, efficiency," Sobyanin added.

Related Topics

Moscow All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Power Sector bears another crisis of Rs100b follow ..

14 minutes ago

Bilawal says provinces have little support from fe ..

53 minutes ago

45% complete in AED100 mn-running and cycling trac ..

60 minutes ago

PHA chairman visits Ehsaas Kafalat center in Shahd ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki chairs meeting regardin ..

2 minutes ago

Women condemn Karachi mob attack on female SHO

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.