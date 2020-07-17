UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says Around 60% Of City Residents Have Herd Immunity To Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:08 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Around 60% of City Residents Have Herd Immunity to Coronavirus

Around 60 percent of Moscow residents have herd immunity to the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Around 60 percent of Moscow residents have herd immunity to the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Sputnik on Friday.

"Both in Moscow and in New York, around 60 percent of the population have herd immunity," Sobyanin said.

"Remarkably, the process took a month there [in New York], and the health care system failed to cope with the load, and we flattened the curve, and extended the process to three months," the mayor added.

Moscow's coronavirus mortality rate is five times lower than in New York, according to Sobyanin.

"We have introduced quarantine measures earlier, we have prepared the health care system better. Thanks to the flattened curve, we have by many times reduced the peak load on the health care system, this is why our mortality rate is five times lower, given that Moscow's population exceeds that of New York by 3 million," Sobyanin explained.

As of July 16, 18,754 people have died from the coronavirus in New York, with additional investigation needed into around 4,600 more deaths, while Moscow's death rate amounts to 4,271 as of July 17.

Related Topics

Moscow Immunity Died New York July From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

31 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.