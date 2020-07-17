Moscow Mayor Says Around 60% of City Residents Have Herd Immunity to Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Around 60 percent of Moscow residents have herd immunity to the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Sputnik on Friday.

"Both in Moscow and in New York, around 60 percent of the population have herd immunity," Sobyanin said.

"Remarkably, the process took a month there [in New York], and the health care system failed to cope with the load, and we flattened the curve, and extended the process to three months," the mayor added.

Moscow's coronavirus mortality rate is five times lower than in New York, according to Sobyanin.

"We have introduced quarantine measures earlier, we have prepared the health care system better. Thanks to the flattened curve, we have by many times reduced the peak load on the health care system, this is why our mortality rate is five times lower, given that Moscow's population exceeds that of New York by 3 million," Sobyanin explained.

As of July 16, 18,754 people have died from the coronavirus in New York, with additional investigation needed into around 4,600 more deaths, while Moscow's death rate amounts to 4,271 as of July 17.