Moscow Mayor Says Best Medical Facilities, Advanced Technologies Needed To Defeat COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Best medical facilities are needed to efficiently counter the coronavirus, tents cannot be sufficient, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing the need to apply advanced technologies.

"One cannot cope with it without any special effort, on a football field. Powerful multitask hospitals are needed, only they can serve as the nucleus and ensure efficient coronavirus response, as they have top-tier teams of doctors and nurses. One cannot just erect tents and say: so, you go there and we will be running around you. This is not enough. This has no sense," Sobyanin said.

Moscow is providing its best facilities to COVID-19 patients, such as the new infectious diseases hospital in Kommunarka, the new perinatal center and the 15th Filatov pediatric clinical hospital, the mayor noted.

"High-tech solutions, oxygen availability, artificial lung ventilators and life-support departments are needed to counter the coronavirus. It should be understood that a significant share of patients suffer from serious chronic diseases, and that it will be necessary to provide surgical, gynecological, oncological and literally all kind of services as well," Sobyanin added.

