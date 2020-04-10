Moscow Mayor Says Business Operations Should Continue as Long as Mitigation Rules Observed

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The main support the Russian authorities can provide to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic is to allow as many of them to continue working as mitigation measures allow, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Sputnik in a one-on-one interview.

"The first main measure is to allow the majority of enterprises to continue working ... they need to be supported, given the opportunity to work as long as possible," Sobyanin said.

The mayor, who is at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus in Russia, went on to say that the first recipients of the government's help will be the companies that were forced to shut due to the mitigation measures exacted by the government.

Earlier this month, Sobyanin greenlighted a second package of aid to businesses ailing from the pandemic.

The mayor said that such packages will be handed out gradually and in accordance with the unfolding situation.

"We must understand that nothing will end tomorrow. Therefore, the [Russian] government and we [the Moscow government] are developing a phased support system - a first package, second package, third package, as problems pile up," Sobyanin went on to say.

Moscow has become the most affected city in the country by the coronavirus, with several times more cases than any other region.

Late last month, Sobyanin announced stringent mitigation measures in the 11-million-strong capital, ordering citizens to stay indoors and shutting most non-essential businesses down.

As of Friday, Russia counts over 11,900 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, with 94 deaths as a result. Moscow bears the brunt with more than 7,800 cases alone.