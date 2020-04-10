UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Catastrophe With Foreign Health Care Inspires Action Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow has taken note of the catastrophic situation that foreign health care systems face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has inspired effort to counter the virus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The catastrophic situation with health care is the main thing that we have seen. This is just a catastrophe. Perhaps, the things we see online or on television are not entirely true. I do not know whether the situation is in fact better or worse .

.. Anyway, this is a shocking story, which does not just put us on guard but also spurs action, because you realize you are not impervious to it, and no one can be, regardless of the implemented measures," Sobyanin said, when asked how Moscow is learning from foreign experience.

According to the mayor, Moscow is currently focusing on foreign experience regarding quarantines, testing, deployment of COVID-19 centers and hospitals, staff training and medical system equipment.

