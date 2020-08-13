UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says Certain About Good Quality Of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Certain About Good Quality of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday he was sure that Russian vaccine against the coronavirus was of good quality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday he was sure that Russian vaccine against the coronavirus was of good quality.

On Tuesday, Russia became the first country in the world to give a Federal approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am sure that this is a vaccine of good quality, one can consider it to be among the best in the world. But I am sure that more vaccines will appear in the months to come. People will be able to choose which vaccine to use, which one is safer and so on," Sobyanin said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

60 minutes ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

60 minutes ago

"People's Square" beautiful recreational place to ..

60 minutes ago

Belarus Hopes for Long-Term Cooperation With Inter ..

1 hour ago

Civil Defence Swat to celebrate Independence Day w ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.