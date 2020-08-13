Moscow Mayor Says Certain About Good Quality of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday he was sure that Russian vaccine against the coronavirus was of good quality.

On Tuesday, Russia became the first country in the world to give a Federal approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am sure that this is a vaccine of good quality, one can consider it to be among the best in the world. But I am sure that more vaccines will appear in the months to come. People will be able to choose which vaccine to use, which one is safer and so on," Sobyanin said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.