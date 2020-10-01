Moscow Mayor Says City Employers Should Send at Least 30% of Staff to Work From Home Oct 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the city's employers should send at least 30 percent of staffers to work from home starting October 5.

Sobyanin noted that the number of public transport trips had not decreased significantly enough, and the coronavirus incidence in Moscow kept growing.

"Starting October 5, the requirement to switch to remote work becomes mandatory. Employees operating in Moscow should send to work from home at least 30 percent of employees, and all the employees aged over 65 and those suffering from chronic diseases," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog, noting that "staffers, whose presence in the office is vitally important for the functioning of the organization" would be an exception.

The requirement does not apply to medical organizations, defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roscosmos and companies working in some strategic sectors, Sobyanin specified.

The mayor expressed hope that the implemented measures would be sufficient to contain the COVID-19 surge, and there would be no need to "make harder decisions."

Earlier this week, Sobyanin announced that school holidays would be extended to two weeks starting October 5 because of the surge in COVID-19 infections.