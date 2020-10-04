UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says City Hospitals Overwhelmed, Although COVID-19 Situation Stabilized

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The overall coronavirus situation in the Russian capital has stabilized, although hospitals are seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday.

"We see how actively our hospitals are being loaded, the situation has somewhat stabilized, but the number of [hospitalized] patients is still slowly but surely approaching a thousand people a day, many of them are seriously ill," Sobyanin said in an interview with the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The Moscow mayor added that the city authorities were not yet planning to convert regular hospitals into specialized COVID-19 facilities.

"We have backup mobile hospitals for this situation, so we are not going to convert hospitals. However, certain [hospital] buildings are reserved for that," Sobyanin said.

Moscow has so far registered 300,613 COVID-19 cases, 5,314 of which were fatal. In the past day alone, the capital saw 2,884 new cases of infection.

