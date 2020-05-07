UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says City May Have Up To 300,000 Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Moscow Mayor Says City May Have Up to 300,000 Coronavirus Cases

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Thursday suggested that the true number of people infected with coronavirus in the Russian capital may be far higher than statistics show

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Thursday suggested that the true number of people infected with coronavirus in the Russian capital may be far higher than statistics show.

"Obviously, there are more infected people in the city [than those identified]. According to studies of screening, they are in the region of 2-2.5 percent of Moscow's total population. In terms of numbers that is about 300,000.

Our task is to identify these people as much as possible," Sobyanin said in a televised interview.

Moscow has become Russia's coronavirus epicenter, with official statistics confirming a total of 92,676 infected by Thursday with 9,227 recoveries and 905 deaths, about half of nationwide numbers.

Sobyanin has become one of Russia's most prominent figures in the battle against coronavirus, taking on national-scale responsibilities within the COVID-19 response center.

