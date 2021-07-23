Moscow Mayor Says City Surpassed COVID-19 Peaks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Russian capital has made it through several coronavirus infection peaks and is currently seeing a drop in daily cases, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"In general, we see that there is a decrease in the incidence rate.

This is a positive trend, this means that we have surpassed these peaks, and I hope that there will be further improvement," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Russia has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections since May, with Moscow accounting for most cases. In an attempt to curb the spread, Moscow authorities toughened restrictions and introduced mandatory vaccination for some demographics. In recent days the epidemiological situation has stabilized.

Out of slightly over 6 million cases, 1,481,296 were recorded in Moscow. On Friday, Moscow reported 3,425 cases, marking a downward trend.