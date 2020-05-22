UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says City's COVID-19 Incidence Rate Falls To 0.97

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:21 PM

Moscow Mayor Says City's COVID-19 Incidence Rate Falls to 0.97

The COVID-19 incidence rate in Moscow fell to 0.97 but the city should continue with the strict rules on self-isolation and protective gear, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The COVID-19 incidence rate in Moscow fell to 0.97 but the city should continue with the strict rules on self-isolation and protective gear, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Friday.

"If you look at the infection incidence rate, it is at 0.

97 in Moscow, the best incidence rate in a number of regions," the mayor said.

"We think we have to continue with strict enough measures, requirements on sanitary isolation, self-restrictions, requirements on masks amid the people," Sobyanin said.

According to the mayor, the city will continue using digital passes and applying strict requirements to the companies that have resumed work.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Best

Recent Stories

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

14 minutes ago

Over 41,000 people benefit from RTA’s Ramadan in ..

25 minutes ago

SEWA examines 3,000 water samples over last 4 mont ..

40 minutes ago

European stocks stable after Hong Kong sell-off

3 minutes ago

UN Patron for Polar Regions, WWF Ask Putin to Stee ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cancels Eid ho ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.