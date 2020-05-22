The COVID-19 incidence rate in Moscow fell to 0.97 but the city should continue with the strict rules on self-isolation and protective gear, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The COVID-19 incidence rate in Moscow fell to 0.97 but the city should continue with the strict rules on self-isolation and protective gear, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Friday.

"If you look at the infection incidence rate, it is at 0.

97 in Moscow, the best incidence rate in a number of regions," the mayor said.

"We think we have to continue with strict enough measures, requirements on sanitary isolation, self-restrictions, requirements on masks amid the people," Sobyanin said.

According to the mayor, the city will continue using digital passes and applying strict requirements to the companies that have resumed work.