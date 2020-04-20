UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Coming Weeks To Show How To Further Deal With Spread Of COVID-19

Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:51 PM

The coming weeks will demonstrate how to further deal with the spread of the coronavirus infection in the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday

"We will understand what is happening and what is the dynamics of development, within a week and a half.

It will be more or less clear how we will move on, as we have long been living in a mode of limited movements and self-isolation," Sobyanin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday, the municipal authorities extended the temporary restrictions imposed in Moscow on April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 1. In a bid to curb the virus, residents have been banned from leaving their homes without special digital passes.

As of Monday, Moscow has registered 26,350 COVID-19 cases, including 1,838 recoveries and 204 deaths. In Russia, 47,121 cases have been registered so far.

