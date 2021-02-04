UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Coronavirus Statistics Getting Increasingly Better

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:24 PM

The COVID-19 dynamics in the Russian capital gradually, but steadily improves, with figures having decreased to the level of early fall, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The COVID-19 dynamics in the Russian capital gradually, but steadily improves, with figures having decreased to the level of early fall, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"The epidemiological situation today shows progressive improvement. Of course, it is not about one week or one day � no forecast or decision should be made based on this," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the mayor, Moscow's COVID-19 dynamics has now neared "somewhere around late September to early October."

Asked about the vaccination campaign, Sobyanin said that the city authorities had no such goal as to vaccinate the entire population.

Moscow reported 2,095 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 1,545 the day before. The city's total toll currently amounts to over 937,000 cases, including 13,701 deaths and more than 835,000 recoveries.

