Moscow Mayor Says COVID-19 Epidemic Declines, Death Rate To Be Much Lower In June

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:29 PM

Moscow's COVID-19 mortality is lower than in many other cities across the world, the epidemic is already on the decline, and the death toll will be significantly lower this month, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 mortality is lower than in many other cities across the world, the epidemic is already on the decline, and the death toll will be significantly lower this month, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"May's death toll is rather high.

It is lower than in many other cities across the world, but the figures are still high," Sobyanin told reporters.

As many as 5,260 people with COVID-19 died in Moscow in May, In 2,700 cases coronavirus was the main cause of the death.

"Mortality will be much lower in June. The epidemic is declining and today, in June, we are saving people who fell ill back in May, doctors are fighting for every life," Sobyanin said.

