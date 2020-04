(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The outbreak of COVID-19 in Moscow is far from reaching its peak, Mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin told Sputnik.

"I certainly tell you that the peak has not been reached yet, we are rather at the bottom of this peak, even not in the middle," Sobyanin said.