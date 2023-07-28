Moscow Mayor Says Drone About to Attack Shot Down by Military, No Casualties, Destruction

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) An enemy drone attempting to attack in Moscow was shot down by the Russian military overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday night.

"There was an attempted attack by an enemy drone overnight, which was shot down by the Defense Ministry's forces. There was no damage or casualties," Sobyanin said on Telegram.