Moscow Mayor Says Experiment on COVID-Free Zones in Restaurants Starts on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Moscow will begin the experiment on introducing COVID-free zones in restaurants starting Saturday amid a surge in new coronavirus cases, between 15 and 20 restaurants will take part in it at the first stage, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced.

The Moscow restaurant industry started discussing the creation of coronavirus-free zones for vaccinated visitors earlier this week.

"At the meeting, restaurant keepers proposed arranging COVID-free zones. We will launch the experiment tomorrow, in 15-20 restaurants to begin with," Sobyanin said in a statement on Friday.