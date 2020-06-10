UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Gradual Shift From Self-Isolation To Normal Life To Take Some 2 Months

It may take Moscow about two months to return to business as usual after the period of self-isolation rules introduced because of the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) It may take Moscow about two months to return to business as usual after the period of self-isolation rules introduced because of the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday.

"Based on the data we have, it is possible to return to normal life gradually, step by step,. We believe that this transition may take almost two months," the mayor said.

