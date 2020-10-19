UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Large-Scale Coronavirus Vaccination To Start In December-January

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Mayor Says Large-Scale Coronavirus Vaccination to Start in December-January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Russian capital of Moscow will launch large-scale immunization against the coronavirus in December or January, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"In November, Moscow plans to receive the first more or less big batches of the coronavirus vaccine.

We will start large-scale vaccination of the population in December or January," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

The mass immunization will inaugurate "complete victory over the pandemic," the mayor noted.

More Stories From World

