Moscow Mayor Says Lifting All Restrictions Related To Counter-Terrorist Operation Regime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Moscow is lifting all restrictions related to the regime of a counter-terrorist operation in the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday.

The counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Russian capital on Saturday.

"We lift all restrictions related to the introduction of the counter-terrorist operation regime," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

