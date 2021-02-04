UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says Major COVID-19 Restrictions May Be Lifted By May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:59 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Major COVID-19 Restrictions May Be Lifted by May

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that the major COVID-19 restrictions in the Russian capital would be lifted by May if the positive epidemiological trend continued at the same rate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that the major COVID-19 restrictions in the Russian capital would be lifted by May if the positive epidemiological trend continued at the same rate.

"If this trend continues, then I think that by May the main restrictions will be lifted," Sobyanin said during an appearance on the Russia-24 channel.

The mayor added that the situation across Russia would likely normalize by summer.

"I think that plans for the summer will depend not only on us. I think that in Russia everything will be more or less normal by the summer, but I don't know how it will be in other countries," Sobyanin noted.

Moscow reported 2,095 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 1,545 the day before. The city's total toll currently amounts to over 937,000 cases, including 13,701 deaths and more than 835,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same May From

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

12 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

30 minutes ago

Moscow Says Will Discuss European Diplomats' Prese ..

35 seconds ago

AstraZeneca Could Deliver Vaccine to Canada Before ..

38 seconds ago

Sibtain Khan accuses Shehbaz Sharif for making Chi ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly body for re-conducting MDCAT tes ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.