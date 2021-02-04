Moscow Mayor Says Major COVID-19 Restrictions May Be Lifted By May
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that the major COVID-19 restrictions in the Russian capital would be lifted by May if the positive epidemiological trend continued at the same rate
"If this trend continues, then I think that by May the main restrictions will be lifted," Sobyanin said during an appearance on the Russia-24 channel.
The mayor added that the situation across Russia would likely normalize by summer.
"I think that plans for the summer will depend not only on us. I think that in Russia everything will be more or less normal by the summer, but I don't know how it will be in other countries," Sobyanin noted.
Moscow reported 2,095 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 1,545 the day before. The city's total toll currently amounts to over 937,000 cases, including 13,701 deaths and more than 835,000 recoveries.