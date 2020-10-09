UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says Next Week Will Be Decisive For Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:41 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Next Week Will Be Decisive for Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that next week would be decisive in the situation with the coronavirus spread, and if the restrictions are observed, there will be a chance to stabilize the situation without additional measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that next week would be decisive in the situation with the coronavirus spread, and if the restrictions are observed, there will be a chance to stabilize the situation without additional measures.

"Next week will be decisive in many ways. If we manage to ensure strict compliance with the current restrictions, then there will be a chance to stop the growth in the coronavirus incidence and stabilize the situation without additional, highly undesirable restrictive measures," Sobyanin said on his personal blog on Friday.

Related Topics

Moscow Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Urges Turkey to 'Pull Back' S-400 Defense Syste ..

52 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties united for protection of ill-go ..

53 seconds ago

Virus turns London teens' Italian holiday into nig ..

4 minutes ago

Stakeholders to be consulted on legislation about ..

4 minutes ago

Plan being made to prevent mental diseases in Balo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.