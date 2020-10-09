Moscow Mayor Says Next Week Will Be Decisive for Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that next week would be decisive in the situation with the coronavirus spread, and if the restrictions are observed, there will be a chance to stabilize the situation without additional measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that next week would be decisive in the situation with the coronavirus spread, and if the restrictions are observed, there will be a chance to stabilize the situation without additional measures.

"Next week will be decisive in many ways. If we manage to ensure strict compliance with the current restrictions, then there will be a chance to stop the growth in the coronavirus incidence and stabilize the situation without additional, highly undesirable restrictive measures," Sobyanin said on his personal blog on Friday.