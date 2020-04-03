Moscow Mayor Says No Need Yet to Introduce Passes for Movement Across City

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:03 AM

Moscow authorities see no need yet to introduce passes for movement across the city, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Moscow authorities see no need yet to introduce passes for movement across the city, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"Muscovites have shown responsibility and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus, against common misfortune. I am sincerely grateful to you.

Therefore, we can avoid introducing a pass regime in Moscow so far," Sobyanin wrote on his official website.

Moscow authorities may reconsider this decision, if the epidemic situation becomes worse or if the number of violations of self-isolation regime rises, Sobyanin said.

"I really hope that in the end neither this nor that will happen," the mayor added.

